High-Wire Stunt Honors New Pirate Show at Legoland Florida

Legoland Florida kicked off its PirateFest Weekends today with a new water-ski show and a "walk the plank" stunt across the park by world-famous aerialist Nik Wallenda.

The Wallenda family has been synonymous with high-wire performances for nearly a century, with Nik previously having walked over Niagara Falls and the Little Colorado River Gorge at the Grand Canyon in nationally televised performances. For today's event, Wallenda walked 60 feet in the air nearly 600 feet from the roof of The Masters of Flight flying theater ride in The Lego Movie World across the park's entrance to the roof of the new Legoland Pirate Island Hotel. The archived livestream starts at the 19:00 mark.

Wallenda's walk was an old-school, one-time-only promotion, but fans who want to see some high-flying action when they visit Legoland Florida can head toward Lake Eloise for the latest production of the park's famous water-skiing show, Brickbeard's Watersports Stunt Show.

A new Legoland character, Calico Jade, joins Captain Brickbeard as he whips his crew of new recruits into shape with stunts including wakeboarding, barefoot skiing, jumps and a flyboard act. The show continues the long tradition of water skiing productions on Lake Eloise, which date back to the days of the Cypress Gardens park that Legoland Florida replaced 10 years ago.

To celebrate the new production, Legoland Florida is hosting PirateFest Weekends for the next three weekends, with three new Lego character meet and greets, a new Pirates musical show on the Lego City stage, and specialty food for hungry buccaneers.

