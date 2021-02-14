Fresh Looks at Ice Breaker Testing at SeaWorld Orlando

Time for another roller coaster construction update. SeaWorld Orlando has been testing Ice Breaker, its new Premier Rides Sky Rocket.

The park's sixth coaster was supposed to open last year but SeaWorld delayed it due to the pandemic, as it has other planned coasters in Tampa, Williamsburg, and San Diego.

Ice Breaker climbs 93 feet and reaches 52 mph on its 1,900 feet of track. SeaWorlds is running water dummies on the trains now as it prepares for the rides's as-yet unannounced opening date.



Photos courtesy a Theme Park Insider reader

