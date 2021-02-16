Open Wide for a Taste of Creative Attraction Design

If you ever wanted a simple illustration of how creative decoration can improve even a standard theme park ride, we've got one for you today.

England's Chessington World of Adventures today revealed its new attraction for 2021 - Croc Drop. At its heart, this is a pretty simple 25 meter (82 foot) drop tower ride. That's hardly worth noting, given the much taller drop towers out there. But it's what Chessington has done with this drop tower that made me exclaim, "I have got to ride that!"

Behold the power of effective decoration.

A drop tower into a giant crocodile's mouth? That's a yes from me. Here is the park's backstory for the new attraction:

"Sobek, the ancient Egyptian Crocodile God and protector of the Nile... has been possessed by evil spirits, transforming him into a cruel deity. With the once fertile Nile laying stagnant, riders must take part in a ceremony to banish the evil spirits from Sobek, plunging into the crocodile’s soul and freeing the waters back into the Nile."

New attractions do not have to be record-breakers to inspire fans' imaginations. Nor do parks need to rely on often-expensive IP to grab visitors' attention. But they do need to more than install an off-the-shelf carnival ride on an unthemed midway. With its inspiring decoration for Croc Drop, Chessington World of Adventures has taken that extra creative step that can help even smaller parks connect with a larger audience.

The park has not yet announced an opening date for the ride. Chessington World of Adventures is currently closed, along with other English theme parks, due to national pandemic restrictions.

