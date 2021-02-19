When Does Six Flags Open? We Have the Dates

Six Flags is getting ready for its 60th anniversary in 2021 by today announcing opening dates for most of its theme parks.

Six Flags Over Texas - the chain's original park - and Six Flags Fiesta Texas are open on weekends, but here is the opening-date schedule for the rest of the Six Flags amusement parks across North America:

March 6: Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags America

March 13: Frontier City

March 20: Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure

March 27: Six Flags Great Adventure

April 24: Six Flags Great America

May 1: Six Flags Great Escape Resort

May 21: Six Flags Darien Lake

Opening dates remain to be determined at:

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags New England

La Ronde

Six Flags Mexico

Angus G. Wynne, Jr. opened Six Flags Over Texas on August 5, 1961, and the Arlington park is celebrating its diamond anniversary with a line-up of festivals and special events, starting with Fire & Ice Winter Festival through the end of the month.



New attractions at other Six Flags parks this year will be ones originally announced to debut in 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic, including:

Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure

Tsunami Surge at Six Flags Great America

Supergirl Sky Flyer at Six Flags New England

Harley Quinn Spinsanity at Six Flags America

Six Flags' New Jersey park topped the single-rail RMC Raptor Jersey Devil Coaster last month:

In addition, Six Flags announced that The Riddler Mindbender at Six Flags Over Georgia is getting a major refurbishment, with Six Flags promising "a sleek new look and new roller coaster trains" for the 1978 Schwarzkopf classic. And while the California parks remain closed due to state restrictions, they are running special events to get fans inside the gates, including the upcoming Cruis'n the Park Car Show at Magic Mountain and Renaissance Days at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Of course, opening dates elsewhere are always subject to change due to local regulations and Covid-19 conditions.

Nevertheless, to make all of this happen this year, Six Flags is looking to hire seasonal employees for its parks through Virtual Hiring Fairs. Links to apply are available through the Six Flags website.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)