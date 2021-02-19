Walt Disney World's 'Magical Celebration' Starts October 1

The Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary will kick off October 1 as "The World’s Most Magical Celebration."

Disney World will be celebrating its birthday for 18 months following the official anniversary of the Magic Kingdom's grand opening on October 1, 1971. During that time, "new experiences" will be coming to the resort's four theme parks, with more detail to be announced later. In the meantime, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are getting anniversary outfits.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney World

Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom will get gold bunting and embellishments.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios will get golden highlights "evoking the golden age of imagination and adventure."

And Spaceship Earth at Epcot and the Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom will get new accent lighting, as well.

As for those new additions, we know that the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure trackless dark ride will be opening in the expanded France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase this year, with the new Harmonious lagoon show and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor roller coaster to follow. While Disney has mothballed work on the TRON Lightcycle Coaster in the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland, that project can be resumed at the first sign of a national travel recovery.

An 18-month celebration is consistent with past Walt Disney World Resort anniversaries, and will take the event through the end of March 2023 - which everyone hopes will be deep into a resurgence of travel following the pandemic. Stay tuned for more details.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (3)