Universal Takes Walls Down Around Jurassic World Coaster

Universal Orlando has taken down the construction walls surrounding the new Jurassic World Velocicoaster at its Islands of Adventure theme park.

Universal still hasn't announced an opening date for the Intamin launch coaster, but at least fans now can enjoy some less-obstructed views of its design.

This is even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined ???? #VelociCoaster ???? pic.twitter.com/7p08tOcjcm — travi gras (@travickau9) February 23, 2021

The park also has put a bunch of Velocicoaster-themed merchandise on sale, as well.

For what it's worth, Islands of Adventure is blocked out for Power AP and Seasonal passholders between March 27 and April 10, but that's pretty much spring break, so I don't know that those dates provide any clues about a potential grand opening. All Universal has said officially is that the coaster will be open by "summer 2021."

