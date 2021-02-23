Robert Niles
Universal Takes Walls Down Around Jurassic World Coaster

February 23, 2021, 5:49 PM · Universal Orlando has taken down the construction walls surrounding the new Jurassic World Velocicoaster at its Islands of Adventure theme park.

Universal still hasn't announced an opening date for the Intamin launch coaster, but at least fans now can enjoy some less-obstructed views of its design.

The park also has put a bunch of Velocicoaster-themed merchandise on sale, as well.

For what it's worth, Islands of Adventure is blocked out for Power AP and Seasonal passholders between March 27 and April 10, but that's pretty much spring break, so I don't know that those dates provide any clues about a potential grand opening. All Universal has said officially is that the coaster will be open by "summer 2021."

February 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM

Just my luck I was there on Monday, and the barricades were still in place when I walked by. Although Bluto's raft ride area was open again, so I walked around by the lake to get some great views of it testing.

It certainly looks an awesome themed coaster. I just hope the ride itself matches that theming. I'll be back next week, so looking forward to seeing it in action again.

As a passholder I haven't heard anything about exclusive ride time, but I've been to a few of those across all the parks and they are generally crazy busy, so it may be a while before I ride it.

I wonder if it will be as per the Hulk, where you can't take anything on the ride with you? It does go upside down, so I'm guessing it could be.

Surprisingly busy this week again at the parks, with a large proportion of those being tourists. Who else is going to wait for 85mins for Tower of Terror, and 80mins for SDD ?? Not too many passholders I would guess.

February 23, 2021 at 9:11 PM

I cannot wait to ride this thing!

