Universal Takes Walls Down Around Jurassic World Coaster

Islands of Adventure theme park.Universal Orlando has taken down the construction walls surrounding the new Jurassic World Velocicoaster at its
Universal still hasn't announced an opening date for the Intamin launch coaster, but at least fans now can enjoy some less-obstructed views of its design.
??EVERY ONE REMAIN CALM?? #VELOCICOASTER pic.twitter.com/elGLUYY71q— Gprodigy (@G_Prodigy) February 23, 2021
This is even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined ???? #VelociCoaster ???? pic.twitter.com/7p08tOcjcm— travi gras (@travickau9) February 23, 2021
“Let’s go girls, just like we practiced!”— Michael Carelli (@MichaelCarelli) February 23, 2021
*VELOCIRAPTOR SCREAMING* #JurassicWorld #UniversalOrlando #Velocicoaster pic.twitter.com/CKlg0EpMZn
The park also has put a bunch of Velocicoaster-themed merchandise on sale, as well.
BREAKING! #VelociCoaster merchandise has been released today at Islands Of Adventure! #JurassicWorld #UniversalOrlando pic.twitter.com/fXyOX6EB8r— Michael Carelli (@MichaelCarelli) February 23, 2021
For what it's worth, Islands of Adventure is blocked out for Power AP and Seasonal passholders between March 27 and April 10, but that's pretty much spring break, so I don't know that those dates provide any clues about a potential grand opening. All Universal has said officially is that the coaster will be open by "summer 2021."
I cannot wait to ride this thing!
Just my luck I was there on Monday, and the barricades were still in place when I walked by. Although Bluto's raft ride area was open again, so I walked around by the lake to get some great views of it testing.
It certainly looks an awesome themed coaster. I just hope the ride itself matches that theming. I'll be back next week, so looking forward to seeing it in action again.
As a passholder I haven't heard anything about exclusive ride time, but I've been to a few of those across all the parks and they are generally crazy busy, so it may be a while before I ride it.
I wonder if it will be as per the Hulk, where you can't take anything on the ride with you? It does go upside down, so I'm guessing it could be.
Surprisingly busy this week again at the parks, with a large proportion of those being tourists. Who else is going to wait for 85mins for Tower of Terror, and 80mins for SDD ?? Not too many passholders I would guess.