Six Flags Announces Chicago Park Reopening Dates

Six Flags' reopening line-up is one step closer to completion with today's announcement of a return date for Chicago's Six Flags Great America park.

The Gurnee, Illinois theme park will open for the 2021 season on April 24, Six Flags announced today. Its Hurricane Harbor theme park will open on May 29, as will the Hurricane Harbor park in Rockford, which is also in the Chicagoland area.

"We are thrilled to add Six Flags Great America to the growing list of Six Flags parks that are either already open or have a firm reopening date, including Hurricane Harbor Rockford," Six Flags Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber said. "Last year, we safely entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines, and we continue to set the standard for safe operations at each of our parks."

Here are the Six Flags theme parks that are now open:

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags America

Six Flags Mexico

Six Flags St. Louis

Coming soon:

Six Flags Great Adventure – opening March 27

Six Flags Magic Mountain – opening April 1

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom – opening April 1

Six Flags Great America – opening April 24

Six Flags Darien Lake – opening May 21

That leaves just Six Flags New England and Montreal's La Ronde without opening dates.

Advance reservations are required at all Six Flags theme parks this season and may be made on the Six Flags website.

