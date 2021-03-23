Disneyland On Track to Open at 25% Capacity

Disneyland and other theme parks in California's Orange and Los Angeles counties remain on track to be eligible to operate at up to 25 percent capacity, starting in two weeks.

The Disneyland Resort has announced that it will reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on April 30, while Knott's Berry Farm has announced a May return. Both those parks should be able to open at the 25 percent capacity level, assuming no significant increase in daily case rates in their home Orange County that would prevent it from moving into the Orange Tier 3 under the state's Covid rules.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, in Los Angeles County, will begin its reopening on April 1, when the county will still be in the Red Tier 2 - mandating no more than 15 percent capacity. However, it could jump up to 25 percent capacity as soon as Los Angeles County enters the Orange tier, which is expected two weeks from today, on April 6.

LA's Universal Studios Hollywood has not yet announced its reopening date. That park's Taste of Universal special event runs through Thursdays to Mondays through April 11, by which time LA should be in that Orange tier, allowing the park to reopen at 25 percent.

The situation is not quite so optimistic in San Diego County, which is home to SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland California. San Diego County's daily case rate has not dropped low enough to qualify it to move to the Orange tier. Legoland also has announced an April 15 reopening with previews starting April 1, while SeaWorld is operating now as a zoo, with no date yet announced for the return of its rides.

If San Diego County's case rate can drop enough by next Monday, it might also be able to move to the Orange tier by April 6. A county must spend three weeks in its current tier before it can move to a less restrictive one. And it must meet the less restrictive tier's average daily case rate threshold for two consecutive weeks to move.

LA and Orange counties met that threshold this week - their first in the Red tier, where theme parks may operate at 15 percent capacity starting April 1. Regardless of their county's tier status, admission to California theme parks will be restricted to California residents until further notice from the state.

You can check California counties' Covid tier status on the state's website.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)