Mickey Mouse Gets a New Birthday Suit

If a Disney theme park is throwing a party, you can be sure that Mickey Mouse will be rolling up to it with a fresh look.

Shanghai Disneyland is celebrating its fifth birthday this year, and the resort is showing off the new threads that Mickey and friends will be wearing for the event.



Photos courtesy Shanghai Disneyland

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse get a purple, ivory and champagne gold color motif, while Donald and Daisy's outfits will feature blue as an accent color. Chip ‘n’ Dale get green party outfits, while Pluto and Goofy's outfits go with orange and red, featuring cravats for "a fun yet formal look."

And the "Duffy Plush Universe" also gets new looks for the party, too.

Shanghai Disneyland's fifth anniversary "Year of Magical Surprises" kicks off April 8, featuring daily prize giveaways, a birthday cake float at the start of the Mickey’s Storybook Express parade, and a new nighttime spectacular, Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration.

