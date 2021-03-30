Universal Studios Hollywood to Reopen April 16

Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that it will reopen to the public on Friday, April 16.

(Yep. We called that one.)

Tickets will be available online starting April 8. Visitors must purchase a date-specific ticket to visit, and purchases are limited to California residents. For the park's annual passholders, Universal Studios Hollywood will offer a series of "bonus days" when passholders may use their passes to visit the park, starting with a preview day on April 15.

Passholders may start make reservations for bonus days via the Universal website on April 5. Annual passes will become valid for regular admission starting May 17.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides," Universal Studios Hollywood President & COO Karen Irwin said. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment."

Capacity will be limited, per state regulations, however Los Angeles County is about to enter the state's Orange tier, meaning that Universal should be able to open at 25 percent capacity. The park is advising that not all attractions will be available when the park returns. However, Universal is promoting that The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash and the refurnished Jurassic World - The Ride will be available.

Update: Universal being sassy, as usual.

We announced our opening date. See how easy it is? — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 30, 2021

* * *

