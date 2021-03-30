Disneyland, Universal Studios Can Reopen at 25%

Theme parks in Los Angeles and neighboring Orange County are eligible to reopen at 25% capacity, thanks to those counties today moving into a less restrictive tier under the state of California's pandemic rules.

The change puts the two counties into California's Orange Tier 3, which allows theme parks to move from 15% to 25% capacity, pending county approval. This affects Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Update: Los Angeles County officials have announced that the Orange tier changes will take effect on April 5, meaning that Magic Mountain will begin at 15% capacity for its first days back. Orange County is approving the move tomorrow, March 31.

San Diego County, home to SeaWorld and Legoland, remains in the Red Tier 2 for the time being, meaning that its parks must remain at 15% when they return. California theme parks may begin reopening starting Thursday.

All parks must continue to limit attendance to California residents, regardless of their county's tier status. Here are the current reopening dates for California theme parks:

Six Flags Magic Mountain: April 1 for passholders, April 3 for the public

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (Solano County - Red): Same

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (Santa Cruz County - Orange): April 1

Legoland California: April 1 for previews, April 15 officially

Castle Park (Riverside County - Red): April 9

Universal Studios Hollywood: April 15 preview for passholders, April 16 for the public

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure: April 30

California's Great America (Santa Clara County - Orange): May 22

Knott's Berry Farm has announced that it will reopen in May, though it has not yet specified a date. San World San Diego remains open as a zoo, with no set date yet to resume theme park rides.

For the latest on specific rules, please see our article, California Details Theme Park Reopening Rules.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)