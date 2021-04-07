New Exhibit Highlights Walt Disney's Love for Railroads

Disneyland fans living in or visiting San Diego can get a look back into the park's past with a new exhibit that has opened at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum.

"The Carolwood Pacific: Walt's Magical Railroad" tells the story of Walt Disney's love of railroads and how that passion influenced the development of several beloved Disneyland attractions.

The exhibit includes items on loan from Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Los Angeles' Griffith Park, including historical photographs, pieces from Walt's Carolwood Pacific Railroad that he built in the backyard of his Holmby Hills home, and artifacts from Disneyland's old Mine Train Through Nature’s Wonderland ride.



A model of the Lilly Belle on display. Photo courtesy the San Diego Model Railroad Museum

Located in Balboa Park, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Admission to the San Diego Model Railroad Museum is included in both the Go San Diego All-Inclusive Pass, which includes admission to SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo, and Legoland California, and the Go San Diego Explorer Pass, both of which are available from our travel partner via the links above.

