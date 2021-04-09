Walt Disney World Teases New Epcot Shop

Epcot's new flagship merchandise location will be called Creations Shop and it will open this summer, the Walt Disney World Resort announced today.

Disney shared a first look concept image of the new store, which "will be an open, bright, welcoming environment with huge glass walls that allow sunlight to pour in and make you feel like you’re in touch with nature even while indoors," Disney World said in its press release.

But the bigger news for some Walt Disney World fans might be Disney confirming the return of Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola, which will be located next to Creations Shop. In its old location, Club Cool offered a selection of self-serve samples of Coca-Cola flavors from around the world, including the infamous Beverly that many Disney fans used to troll unsuspecting friends and family unprepared for the bitter Italian aperitif.

Disney is promising some "new magic" in the new Club Cool, while keeping the "fan-favorite experience that invites you to explore tasty drinks from around the world."

That says the return of Beverly trolling to me.

The changes are all part of Epcot's continuing transformation of its entrance and the old Communicore locations into the new World Celebration land in the park, which have seen the removal of the old Leave a Legacy sculpture and the return of the park's logo fountain in front of Spaceship Earth and will continue with the opening of Creations Shop and more features in the months to come.

