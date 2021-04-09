Walt Disney World Teases New Epcot Shop

Epcot's new flagship merchandise location will be called Creations Shop and it will open this summer, the Walt Disney World Resort announced today.
Disney shared a first look concept image of the new store, which "will be an open, bright, welcoming environment with huge glass walls that allow sunlight to pour in and make you feel like you’re in touch with nature even while indoors," Disney World said in its press release.
But the bigger news for some Walt Disney World fans might be Disney confirming the return of Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola, which will be located next to Creations Shop. In its old location, Club Cool offered a selection of self-serve samples of Coca-Cola flavors from around the world, including the infamous Beverly that many Disney fans used to troll unsuspecting friends and family unprepared for the bitter Italian aperitif.
Disney is promising some "new magic" in the new Club Cool, while keeping the "fan-favorite experience that invites you to explore tasty drinks from around the world."
That says the return of Beverly trolling to me.
The changes are all part of Epcot's continuing transformation of its entrance and the old Communicore locations into the new World Celebration land in the park, which have seen the removal of the old Leave a Legacy sculpture and the return of the park's logo fountain in front of Spaceship Earth and will continue with the opening of Creations Shop and more features in the months to come.
On Club Cool, perhaps that is the "new magic"? Guests queue to enter the Club Cool target zone, six-plus safe feet away from the cast member who aims a supersoaker stream of Beverly into the guest's open mouth.
How in the world will Club Cool work in a pandemic? If CMs have to serve samples to guests (or line up cups on a pass-through), that would be one of the worst jobs on the planet (not that dragging plastic trash bags of discarded cups dripping Beverly all over an already sticky floor was "fun").
An open shop with natural light is a BIG departure for Disney souvenir shops, yet a model that Cedar Fair and Six Flags have been using for decades. Disney has always hidden retail behind layers of theming so they blend into the environment, but this shop uses nature, sleek styling, and the store's merchandise to portray the theme. It will be interesting to see if Disney guests gravitate to this change in marketing, or are put off by the in your face nature of the location.