Disneyland to Change Its Star Wars Virtual Queue

Disneyland is making a change to its "Boarding Groups" virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland. But it should be a familiar one to Walt Disney World visitors.

Like at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, California's Disneyland will open the virtual queue for Rise of the Resistance twice daily when the park reopens April 30. The change is designed to help visitors who start their day at Disney California Adventure have a chance at getting on Disneyland's top Star Wars ride later in the day.

Under Disneyland's upcoming advance reservation system, visitors must choose whether to start the day at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. If they hold a Park Hopper ticket, they will be allowed to move to the other park starting at 1pm daily. By adding a second opportunity to get into the Rise of the Resistance virtual queue, Disney is hoping to spread the crowd by allowing Star Wars fans to start the day at DCA without forfeiting the opportunity to get on Rise.

Remember that even though the parks are admitting just 25% of their capacity during this reopening period, attractions are operating at 25% of their capacity as well. So getting into the virtual queue might not be a sure thing even with fewer people in the parks.

Can't wait to get back to Batuu? We've got you - here's the queue and full ride-through POV from the ride's opening day last year:

For more about Disneyland's reopening procedure, please see our previous posts: Disneyland Announces Dates for Ticket Sales and Reservations and Disneyland Announces Ticket Prices and Calendar.

