Sapphire Falls Resort to Reopen at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is reopening another of its on-site hotels. The Loews Sapphire Falls Resort will begin welcoming guests again starting May 18, the resort announced today.

The Sapphire Falls - Universal's "Preferred" level hotel - is the sixth of the resort's eight hotels to reopen to guests after last year's pandemic closure. Located between the Royal Pacific and the Cabana Bay - both physically and in terms of price and amenities - the Sapphire Falls offers 1,000 guest rooms plus the Amatista Cookhouse restaurant and Strong Water Tavern, known for its rum flights. You can get to the parks from the hotel via water taxi or the Garden Walk.

You can book rooms at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort via our travel partner. And for more theme park hotel listings, please visit Theme Park Insider's Hotel Guide.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)