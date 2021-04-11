Dinosaurs or Super Heroes: Who Wins the Summer?

Now that Disney and Universal have announced opening dates for their biggest new attractions in the United States this year, it's time to ask which one you're more excited for.

Are you looking forward to the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on June 4? Or are you going for the debut of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure just six days later, on June 10? Of course, many of us - including me! - are looking forward to both, but I would like to ask you to pick a favorite here.

Avengers Campus will be Disney's first crack at an entire Marvel-themed land, headlined by Web Slingers; A Spider-Man Adventure - a 3D, interactive, family dark ride. A Pym Test Kitchen restaurant and Doctor Strange interactive show fill out the land, which also will encompass the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride that opened in 2017.



Universal's Islands of Adventure has had a Marvel-themed land - including a ground-breaking Spider-Man ride - ever since it opened, but the park's highlight for 2021 will be the addition of the VelociCoaster - Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster. Jurassic World's velociraptor pack - Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo - are the stars here, but some of the human stars from the film series will also appear in the attraction, including Chris Pratt, who also appears in DCA's Avengers Campus on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.



This is a classic Disney vs. Universal match-up. Disney is leaning into the younger family market with an unrestricted family dark ride and a Jedi Temple-style participatory show, aimed at bringing little kids on stage. Meanwhile, Universal flexes toward the older family and young adult markets, with a thrill ride tied to a hot film IP.

And you can throw in the fact that some fans undoubtedly will be looking forward to Avengers Campus not so much because they think they will love the experience but just because they want to see how Disney tackles and IP that Universal well established itself with two decades ago. This also will be the first of three Avengers Campus lands coming to Disney Parks around the world, signaling what Disney has in store for Paris and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Universal is building upon the "story coaster" concept that proved so successful for the resort with its Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure two years ago. There's just so much to discover with both of these attractions.

Of course we will be covering both in the weeks leading up to their official debuts in June, so stay tuned. In the meantime, though....

