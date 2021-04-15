First Look at Scale Model for Tokyo Disney's Fantasy Springs

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing a first look at the scale model for its upcoming Fantasy Springs land at Tokyo DisneySea.

The new land - or "port," as the lands at DisneySea are called - will be the eighth at the park and provide a home for three Disney IPs: Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen. A new hotel also will be part of the 250 billion yen expansion project - the largest in the park's history.

The 7x11 meter model is built to 1:50 scale and features the icons of the new area, including Peter Pan's Neverland, Rapunzel's tower, and the Arendelle Castle.

