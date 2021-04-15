First Look at Scale Model for Tokyo Disney's Fantasy Springs

The new land - or "port," as the lands at DisneySea are called - will be the eighth at the park and provide a home for three Disney IPs: Peter Pan, Tangled, and Frozen. A new hotel also will be part of the 250 billion yen expansion project - the largest in the park's history.
The 7x11 meter model is built to 1:50 scale and features the icons of the new area, including Peter Pan's Neverland, Rapunzel's tower, and the Arendelle Castle.
* * *
I think for the money they spend on that Star Wars crap they could have build all of this. That would be so better as this is all Disney, not stuff they bought and mistreated.
If it is anything like the previous projects at Tokyo Disney it'll be far superior to anything we ever get at Disney World.