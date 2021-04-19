First Look at DCL's Disney Wish Coming Next Week

The Disney Cruise Line will offer a first look at its new ship, the Disney Wish, in an online event next week.

The Disney Wish virtual reveal event will happen on Thursday, April 29 at 11am Eastern, 8am Pacific. We will have the link for you on the Theme Park Insider home page so you can watch the event live. I also will be participating in a virtual press conference after the event, which I will report on when the press event concludes.

The Disney Wish is set to begin sailings in summer of 2022, though of course everything in the travel industry right now is dependent upon progress in the fight against Covid. (Get your vaccinations, if you haven't started already!)

The Triton-class Disney Wish will be the DCL's largest ship, at 144,000 GT, and will be the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)