First Look at DCL's Disney Wish Coming Next Week

The Disney Cruise Line will offer a first look at its new ship, the Disney Wish, in an online event next week.
The Disney Wish virtual reveal event will happen on Thursday, April 29 at 11am Eastern, 8am Pacific. We will have the link for you on the Theme Park Insider home page so you can watch the event live. I also will be participating in a virtual press conference after the event, which I will report on when the press event concludes.
The Disney Wish is set to begin sailings in summer of 2022, though of course everything in the travel industry right now is dependent upon progress in the fight against Covid. (Get your vaccinations, if you haven't started already!)
The Triton-class Disney Wish will be the DCL's largest ship, at 144,000 GT, and will be the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
I can't find it right now, but I remember some industry research on how far in advance you need to start marketing a destination in order to get people to visit at a certain time. So there's some sense in advertising now to get people to plan a visit in late 2021 or 2022, when things might be (more) open.
That said, as a Californian, I don't want the state marketing itself to anyone outside California borders right now.
I was amused, however, to see the NBC announcers plug the Jurassic World VelociCoaster on the IndyCar race telecast yesterday. It's not often that my two favorite things - theme parks and IndyCar - come together.
They were doing the same during Premier League soccer all weekend as well.
The California tourism ads have been hard and heavy the past 2 weeks here on the East Coast. I've seen at least one (sometimes 2) during each day of Jeopardy last week, and pretty regularly during primetime broadcast shows last week too. The first ad was a bit shocking, but the regularity with which the ads are being run is getting downright disturbing knowing how tightly California supposedly wants to control incoming tourism (i.e. no foreigners at theme parks). It's almost like the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing.
Cal-"IF"- ornia.
Russell, keep in mind that California is planning to drop almost all of their restrictions as of June 15th, with the only ones remaining being the mask requirement and restrictions on large indoor events. Given that it probably takes at least a few months for the average traveler to get their trip in order and California desperately needs a decent summer tourism season (at least by Covid standards), it doesn't surprise me that they've started advertising heavily.
I thought it was interesting to see a Disney Cruise Line add on TV the other day, but it didn't have a website or phone number to call or even an appeal to make a booking. It will be interesting to see if DCL is able to make any sailings in 2021, and if bookings return anywhere close to normal for 2022 (not to mention all the make-goods from all the cancelled sailings)
The strangest recent ads I've seen are for California tourism (though they refrain from showing and clips from theme parks). For a state that has been so focused on prohibiting outsiders from visiting, it's odd to see this recent ad blitz practically begging out-of-staters to flood California tourist attractions.