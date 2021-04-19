Lion King Show Back in Rehearsals at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has recalled the company for Festival of the Lion King and the popular musical show at Disney's Animal Kingdom is now in rehearsals for a mid-May return.

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle shared pictures and a quick video clip of the cast on his Instagram today. In January, Disney announced that a modified version of the show would return this summer, but Vahle's post today moves that goal up a bit.

Festival of the Lion King was ranked one of the top three theme park shows in the world in our Theme Park Insider reader survey last year. The modified production, called "A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King" will feature familiar songs from the show in a capacity-controlled theater, with additional modifications to protect performers as well as guests.

We also are hearing whispers that Disney is preparing to revive more productions and projects that it canceled when the pandemic hit last year. Stay tuned.

