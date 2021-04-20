Flying Coaster to Lead The London Resort's Dinosaur Land

The London Resort today revealed details and concept art for one of its themed lands, including an announcement of the first roller coaster at the planned theme park.

Base Camp will be a dinosaur-themed land - "the world's first prehistoric nature reserve" - located in the northwest corner of the park, The London Resort CEO PY Gerbeau revealed at Blooloop's "greenloop" sustainability conference this morning.



Concept art courtesy The London Resort

Base Camp was not among the seven land concepts that The London Resort announced in late 2019. Its announced position within the park suggests that Base Camp might be a replacement for The Isles or The Jungle concepts that the resort originally revealed.

The land's anchor attraction appears to be a Vekoma flying coaster themed to the Quetzalcoatlus, a North American pterosaur that was one of the largest known flying animals of all time.

With more than a kilometer (3281 feet) of track, the multi-launch coaster will reach speeds over 70 mph on a terrain-hugging course meant to recreate the hunting style of the Quetzalcoatlus. A second, family coaster, a motion-base 4D ride, an interactive dark ride and a play area featuring climbing walls and zip lines will round out the attractions in the land.

The land's top dining location will be a table service restaurant set at the edge of an underwater cliff, "offering guests a front-row seat to the flora and fauna of the prehistoric oceans just beyond the glass."

"Unlike popular films that depict dinosaurs as villains, things don’t always go terribly wrong here," Gerbeau said. "We are building a land of preservation and celebration of dinosaurs."

The London Resort is now aiming for a 2024 debut, though the resort's Swanscombe Peninsula location has been named a "Site of Special Scientific Interest" by Natural England, potentially complicating the resort's ability to win approval to develop the brownfield land. The resort has promised to be carbon neutral and deliver a net biodiversity gain to its site when it opens.

* * *

