Can SeaWorld San Diego Open to Out of State Visitors?

SeaWorld San Diego announced today that it would begin welcoming out-of-state visitors, citing a change in California rules. But the state's websites showed no changes to California pandemic rules that prohibit theme park ticket sales to non-vaccinated out-of-state visitors.

On SeaWorld's website, the park stated that "per state Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to California in-state visitors, and now out-of-state visitors will be required to show proof of a completed Covid-19 vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their park visit (required for guests 3 & up)."

However, California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy industry guidance for amusement and theme parks continues to require "in-state visitors only" across all tiers. Another state Blueprint document notes that "fully vaccinated persons from out of state may visit or attend activities or events that are restricted to in-state visitors," but SeaWorld's note offers a testing alternative for non-vaccinated visitors, though the currently published Blueprint guidance does not include support for that.

The state's most recent travel advisory also states that "non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the quarantine procedures," which require a quarantine of seven days after arrival, with negative Covid tests, if they have not been vaccinated.

It could be that SeaWorld jumped the gun on a change in California policy that is soon to be released, or the state just hasn't updated its publicly published rules yet. Or that SeaWorld is testing California policy. I have reached out to SeaWorld for comment.

Update: A SeaWorld spokesperson referred to the second Blueprint document (linked above) and referred all additional questions to the California Attractions & Parks Association, a state industry trade group.

