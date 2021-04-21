'Vaccine Passports' Are a Thing at California Parks Now

It looks like "vaccine passports" are now a thing at California's theme parks - at least for out-of-state visitors.
A new notice published on the state of California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy industry reopening rules says that, "fully vaccinated persons from out of state may visit or attend activities or events that are restricted to in-state visitors." California has been restricting theme park attendance to state residents ever since allowing the industry to reopen within the state on April 1. This new guidance would allow out-of-state visitors to enter California's theme parks, too - provided they can show proof of vaccination.
That proof of vaccination is what people are talking about with so-called "vaccine passports." In the United States, people are getting white index cards from the CDC when they get their shots. But having your full dosage noted (two shots for Pfizer and Moderna or one for J&J) is not enough to show full vaccination under California rules. Your last dosage must have been at least two weeks ago for you to be considered fully vaccinated, as the vaccine takes time to take maximum effect.
So far, SeaWorld San Diego appears to be the first California theme park to update its published rules to allow for out-of-state visitors. Initial announcements on SeaWorld's website and social media had also provided an option for non-vaccinated out-of-state visitors to provide a negative Covid test to be admitted to the park, but SeaWorld has now removed that option, as it did not appear to be permitted by the state.
Capacity remains limited at 25 percent in the state theme parks, including SeaWorld, Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Six Flags Magic Mountain. That means rides are operating at reduced capacity, too - not just that parks are limited in the number of people they can let through the gate. So attraction wait times so far have not been much off from what would have been typical wait times before the pandemic. But the state's two most popular theme parks - Disneyland and Disney California Adventure - have yet to reopen, with their return slated for April 30, next week.
California residents do not need to show proof of vaccination to order to visit a theme park. The requirement is just for out-of-state visitors. People who live outside of California and come to visit the state are supposed to get tested for Covid and quarantine upon entry if they have not been vaccinated.
While California is embracing proof of vaccination, the nation's other theme park capital - Florida - has been explicitly rejecting them, with Florida's governor issuing an executive order banning businesses in the state from requiring proof of vaccination and the state legislature now moving to make that order into law.
I'm definitely not a fan of this. First, vaccine cards are easily forged, and the FBI has already thwarted numerous counterfeit rings selling falsified vaccination cards. Giving advantages to someone simply because they can produce a white card with their name and other handwritten information on it will just further encourage forgers and consumers of counterfeit cards.
Second, the whole purpose behind California's strict lockdowns and rules was to prevent transmission among the state's residents. Being vaccinated does not mean you cannot continue to carry and transmit the virus. Requiring proof of vaccination to grant access to a theme park does nothing to decrease transmission rates within California, and provides no assurance that out-of-state visitors will be any less likely to bring the virus and its variants into California from outside the state.
I agree that we need a more secure and accurate way to show proof of vaccination. But to do that, we likely would need a national health service... not that I would be opposed to that, but that's a topic for another site.
But the rationale of keeping out-of-state visitors out of the parks was to reduce the incentive to visit for non-Californians who might carry Covid with them into the state. California's Covid rate is one of the lower, if not the lowest, in the country right now. Keeping interstate travel minimal right now can help California keep its infection rate low while people are getting vaccinated, potentially getting us to the effective end of Covid in the state.
Yet there's pretty much no risk in allowing fully vaccinated people into the state, so that's the rationale behind the switch in policy. I've agreed with Russell in another thread that I think it's ridiculous for California to be advertising itself as a tourist destination to non-Californians right now, because of the risk of infected persons traveling here, especially ones that might fake proof of vaccination to buy theme park tickets.
I am okay with the concept of proof of vaccination for allowing previously restricted travel, but I also agree that we need to start thinking about much better solutions for supporting that than paper index cards.
How will this work for younger children, who are unable to get vaccinated yet?
If vaccine passports were too be a thing, we would have needed a hard too counterfeit standard BEFORE we give people vaccines. Now that many people have already received easy to fake cards with their vaccines, it is too late.
My understanding has been that the residency restrictions on theme parks were always intended to be tied to the travel advisory. Now that it has been modified to allow fully vaccinated individuals to visit California without quarantine, I feel a change like this is the right move in the short term. If someone is allowed to visit the state without restrictions, their activities within the state should not be restricted, especially when higher risk activities are open to them.
However, I do not support the usage of "vaccine passports" if not tied to travel restrictions and feel this requirement must go away if California begins permitting unrestricted travel in June. Beyond the low security of using printed cards, there are also the questionable ethics about mandating the usage of an experimental drug (emergency use authorization is not the same as approved) in order to access everyday activities. The only exception may be for activities that are known to be superspreader events through hard data, such as indoor mass gatherings. Otherwise, I'm 100% against any sort of "vaccine passport" for domestic activities until we've got a surplus of approved vaccines.
People in my organization make multiple business trips to California every year, and I'm pretty sure from talking to them that at least a third of them are strongly opposed to getting the vaccine. (For the record, I disagree with them and I'm getting my second shot of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend.) They're eating in the same restaurants and staying at the same hotels as tourists, so how is a vaccine passport going to be applied in their situation? Can Jacobson v. Massachusetts be applied in a situation where the vaccines are still under emergency authorization use?
When I got my second shot and my vaccine card was updated, the person who injected me told me to be sure to hang onto the card because "it could be your key to travel." I live in Nevada, 15 miles from CA, closer to southern California than northern Californians, so I would like to be able to use proof of vaccination to be able to visit.
But I definitely get the points above about the ease of counterfeiting these cards. Perhaps the CDC can mail vaccination ID cards or something to those who have received both doses -- after all, I had to put my name and address on the consent forms for both doses, and show ID before receiving those doses, so the CDC does have the information and the verification that it's really me.
And Tim, brace yourself for dose two. The side effects were more varied for me (I also got Pfizer) and hit me harder and faster than the side effects for dose one, but on the plus side, they went away more quickly as my immune system had already had one practice run at fighting it off (there is NO virus in the vaccine, but it DOES replicate how the virus attacks your system so your body learns how to fight off such an attack). Still TOTALLY worth being vaccinated. Four days of side effects the first time and two days of worse side effects the second time sure beats actually catching the virus.
Recent polling has shown that the majority of Americans oppose a "vaccine passport." But when it's called "vaccine verification," the majority support it.
From CNBC:
Stop saying Covid vaccine passport and learn from messaging missteps of the past
I live in Georgia, got my vaccinations at the county health department. I did NOT get the vaccination card the CDC included in the package. Instead I was given a sheet of paper (8.5 by 11 inches), one fir each visit. I see trouble in my future trying to prove I’m vaccinated :(
This is great!!! This will definitely help the SoCal parks because is locals could only go much on our own.