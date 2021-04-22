New Theme Park Announcement Coming Next Month

Update: The announcement has been postponed, but still will be released first to conference participants as soon as it is cleared, so go ahead and sign up if you are interested to be the first to learn about the new park... whatever and wherever it is. The announcement is now expected in May. (Original post follows.)

* * *

There's a new theme park being developed in the United States, which will be announced formally at an online conference on Monday.

The announcement will come during the Parks Con 21 event next week. Registration for the event is free and you can sign up at the link above. No specifics yet on where the park will be, but I can say that it will be a multi-land themed park and not simply an iron park. And that a design studio that has done work on major parks and facilities throughout the United States is working on the project.

Parks Con is a three-day online conference, running April 26-28, with on-demand video sessions going live each day at 10am Pacific. I have pre-recorded a session for the conference, talking about planning for international travel, if you would like to catch that in addition to the new park announcement. A complete schedule will be emailed to registrants in advance of the conference. Again, here is the registration link if you would like to watch the presentation, and I will have coverage of the announcement, after it happens, here on Theme Park Insider.

* * *

Replies (4)