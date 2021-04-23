First Look at the World's First Dual Powered Coaster

Genting SkyWorlds theme park is revealing the lands and rides the park will feature when it opens in Malaysia later this year. Today, the park announced its "Mad Ramp Peak - Full Throttle Racing" ride in its Eagle Mountain land.

"Hop on the world's first dual-powered roller coaster bike ride, taking you from zero to sixty on speedy straights and challenging chicanes, all while whizzing past glorious views of Eagle Mountain," the park said on its website. This attraction is the first installation of the dual powered coaster that Dynamic Attractions introduced at the IAAPA Expo in 2018.

As for the theme of the surrounding land, "Eagle Mountain is a cozy hangout for bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts as they gather for a weekend-long racing carnival," the park said. The ride originally had been designed with "Sons of Anarchy" IP, back before the park dropped its Fox branding after a legal dispute with Fox and its now-owner Disney. But Sons of Anarchy isn't exactly an IP with such a huge following that the majority of fans wouldn't be equally satisfied with a strong original story to drive the attraction.

In addition to Eagle Mountain and the Studio Plaza entry land, the park's additional lands will be Central Park, Epic, Liberty Lane, Robots Rivet Town, Andromeda Base, Ice Age, and Rio. Genting SkyWorlds is part of the Resort World Genting casino resort, located about an hour north of Kuala Lumpur. While the park is slated to open later this year, no specific opening date has been announced.

