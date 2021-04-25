Vote of the Week: Should Disney Bring Back Fastpass?

It's finally arrived - the week that Disneyland reopens to the public, for the first time since the pandemic closed the park more than 13 months ago. But not all Disney theme parks around the world will be open by the end of the week. The Disneyland Paris parks remain closed indefinitely, and things are looking a bit iffy for Tokyo Disney with another state of emergency in Japan.
But with the parks reopening in the United States, perhaps this is the moment when we might ask which of Disney's many Covid-related operational changes ought to remain temporary and which should continue as permanent. We will talk more on this topic in the weeks to come, but today I would like to focus on one specific change Disney has made - the removal of the Fastpass ride reservation service.
More than a few fans would like to see Disney keep Fastpass on the sideline permanently. Others might not object to Fastpass' return, but would like to see it go back to being something that could be reserved only on the date of your visit to the parks, rather than 30 or 60 days in advance of your trip. And I am sure there are quite a few Disney fans that can't wait for the day when Disney can bring back Fastpass just like it was before the pandemic, complete with advance reservations and other rules.
But why should you take my word for this? Let's get some numbers here, with our vote below. I would like to see where you - and other readers - stand on the future of Disney's Fastpass. Does having Fastpass - with standby lines for people not using it - improve or diminish your Disney theme park visit? Do you want it back, or would you rather see Disney try something else?
I am using the term "Fastpass" as a catch-all for Disney's ride reservation system, but the company ran different systems in Florida and in California. Walt Disney World's Fastpass+ was the one with advance reservations and the ability to hold up to three Fastpasses at a time. At Disneyland in California, the Fastpass system only allowed one reservation at a time (with a few exceptions) and you could not get Fastpasses before entering the park for the day. In California, a Maxpass upgrade (also now on the sidelines) allowed you to use the Disneyland app to manage your Fastpasses, as you could do for no extra charge with Fastpass+ in Florida.
All that aside, should Disney bring these systems back, or not?
And if you have ideas on what Disney ought to do in lieu of bringing back Fastpass/Fastpass+ as they were, I would love to hear those in the comments.
* * *
For discounts on multi-day tickets to the Disneyland theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
With Fastpasses given out, the wait times I might experience in a day could be 5, 5, 30, 40, 50 minutes (two attractions for which I got a Fastpass and three lines in standby). Without Fastpasses in existence, the wait times might be 20, 20, 30, 30, 30 minutes instead. Both have the same total wait time (130 minutes). For me, I would prefer the more equal distribution: a very long wait is more painful than a very short wait is delightful.
Man this is a tough question to answer and based on the results so far, almost an equal 30-30-30 split, very divisive too. My choice is fastpass before the Disney+. If you hustled a bit and managed your fastpasses well, you could definitely spend a day at a park and avoid a 30+ minute wait. My family and I got very adept at doing that and loved the fastpass system. It does require arriving at the park early, theme park common sense 101, and an energetic "runner" to criss cross the park and fetch fastpasses for the group. You have that and some knowledge of crowd management and a good day awaits you with minimal waits.
I see pros and cons in all three options though.
My preference would be to eliminate the free system, but still maintain an upcharge option for those who are interested in paying for the service. This would enable those who visit infrequently the ability to use the service to assist on getting on everything in the limited time they have, but wouldn't impact regular queues for non-paying guests nearly as much as the free system did. This could simply be the Maxpass system, but something like the Flash Pass that Six Flags uses, where return times are based on actual waits and different levels have different waiting times, would be even better.
My least preferable option would be to have things go back the way they were. The paper ticket Fastpasses are okay, but I think I'd prefer no system to that unless Disney is going to significantly decrease the number handed out. Fastpass+ was awful, and if it comes back I'd be likely to only spend as much time at WDW as necessary to see new stuff on future trips.
I’m fine with an upcharge version since it gives those attending any theme park for first time advantage to ride the popular rides.
Funny that you bring up the Flash Pass: Due to the membership upgrades and new perks Magic Mountain gave out to members, they basically gave Flash Passes to everyone and now the Flash Pass Line has became the Stand-by line. On busy days, the Flash Pass is a mess.
I really don't care for the Fastpass+ system. I hate making reservations and plans a month in advance. I also hate running around the parks, trying to make it to multiple reservations.
I really don't like the idea of an upcharge system - which is odd, because I would totally pay for it, if it were available. I just think that a Disney Vacation is so oppressively expensive for so many families, I hate the thought of another division, making a system where some kids would not be getting on favorite rides because their family is stuck in line all day, because their parents don't make enough money.
I like the old, one ticket, one Fastpass system, made the day you go in the park. Used the Fastpass? Get another one. Maybe, as a bonus, let people staying at the Disney Hotels book their first Fastpass the day before. But that's it.
Something fair. Something simple. Something that puts value of the guest's enjoyment of the visit above the corporate need to manipulate each customer's positioning within the park to best maximize their spending.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I voted no. They tend to make lines longer and most of the ones that have them tend to skip a lot of the theming/story building in queues. If you want a faster time to ride, just stick to Single Riders(Post pandemic, of course).