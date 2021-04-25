Vote of the Week: Should Disney Bring Back Fastpass?

It's finally arrived - the week that Disneyland reopens to the public, for the first time since the pandemic closed the park more than 13 months ago. But not all Disney theme parks around the world will be open by the end of the week. The Disneyland Paris parks remain closed indefinitely, and things are looking a bit iffy for Tokyo Disney with another state of emergency in Japan.

But with the parks reopening in the United States, perhaps this is the moment when we might ask which of Disney's many Covid-related operational changes ought to remain temporary and which should continue as permanent. We will talk more on this topic in the weeks to come, but today I would like to focus on one specific change Disney has made - the removal of the Fastpass ride reservation service.

More than a few fans would like to see Disney keep Fastpass on the sideline permanently. Others might not object to Fastpass' return, but would like to see it go back to being something that could be reserved only on the date of your visit to the parks, rather than 30 or 60 days in advance of your trip. And I am sure there are quite a few Disney fans that can't wait for the day when Disney can bring back Fastpass just like it was before the pandemic, complete with advance reservations and other rules.

But why should you take my word for this? Let's get some numbers here, with our vote below. I would like to see where you - and other readers - stand on the future of Disney's Fastpass. Does having Fastpass - with standby lines for people not using it - improve or diminish your Disney theme park visit? Do you want it back, or would you rather see Disney try something else?

I am using the term "Fastpass" as a catch-all for Disney's ride reservation system, but the company ran different systems in Florida and in California. Walt Disney World's Fastpass+ was the one with advance reservations and the ability to hold up to three Fastpasses at a time. At Disneyland in California, the Fastpass system only allowed one reservation at a time (with a few exceptions) and you could not get Fastpasses before entering the park for the day. In California, a Maxpass upgrade (also now on the sidelines) allowed you to use the Disneyland app to manage your Fastpasses, as you could do for no extra charge with Fastpass+ in Florida.

All that aside, should Disney bring these systems back, or not?

And if you have ideas on what Disney ought to do in lieu of bringing back Fastpass/Fastpass+ as they were, I would love to hear those in the comments.

