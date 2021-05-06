Check the New Looks in Disneyland's Avengers Campus

Disney California Adventure will feature a new ride, an interactive show, and a counter-service restaurant, but today Disneyland is building anticipation for the land with a reveal of its cast costumes.We are less than a month away now from the official opening of Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort. The new Marvel-themed land at
Disneyland is calling its Avengers Campus cast members "Campus Representatives," and the overall look for "Worldwide Engineering Brigade" reps working the new Spider-Man ride and its associated merchandise shop is casual, as if these campus representatives were your dorm RA from down the hall.
Elsewhere, workers at the new Pym Test Kitchen will wear lab coats, while those working the Doctor Strange show at Ancient Sanctum will wear a tunic and sash combination. Food cart workers get location-specific aprons, while other campus representatives in the land get cargo bottoms, a training shirt and a tactical-inspired vest. Here is Disney's video introducing the various costumes:
Avengers Campus opens June 4 at Disney California Adventure, the first of three planned Avengers Campus lands at Disney theme parks around the world, with additional lands planned for Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.
Jeez, did they bring back Eisner to consult on Avengers Campus? Because it really harkens back to California Adventure's yesteryear with the "outlet mall" stylings and "we made this as cheaply as possible" aesthetic. Also nice touch continuing Paradise Pier's theme of maximum concrete and as little shade as possible.
I guess at least they finally have a ride where you can shoot at screens!
Um, Robert, are we going to get a side by side of your old castmember uniform for Tom Sawyer Island and the new Avengers Campus outfits? C'mon, we can all vote on old vs new.
This should have opened in 2017 when Guardians opened. There's something really bizarre about having the major awesome looking "weenie" attraction looming over the land...but that attractions has already been open for four years. That ruins the whole thing IMO, imagine if Radiator Springs Racers opened then Cars Land was built after, or Flight of Passage opened then Pandora was built after.
Man, Disney is just churning out announcements.