Check the New Looks in Disneyland's Avengers Campus

We are less than a month away now from the official opening of Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort. The new Marvel-themed land at Disney California Adventure will feature a new ride, an interactive show, and a counter-service restaurant, but today Disneyland is building anticipation for the land with a reveal of its cast costumes.

Disneyland is calling its Avengers Campus cast members "Campus Representatives," and the overall look for "Worldwide Engineering Brigade" reps working the new Spider-Man ride and its associated merchandise shop is casual, as if these campus representatives were your dorm RA from down the hall.

Elsewhere, workers at the new Pym Test Kitchen will wear lab coats, while those working the Doctor Strange show at Ancient Sanctum will wear a tunic and sash combination. Food cart workers get location-specific aprons, while other campus representatives in the land get cargo bottoms, a training shirt and a tactical-inspired vest. Here is Disney's video introducing the various costumes:

Avengers Campus opens June 4 at Disney California Adventure, the first of three planned Avengers Campus lands at Disney theme parks around the world, with additional lands planned for Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

