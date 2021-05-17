Disneyland Paris Aims for June Return

The Disneyland Paris theme parks will reopen on June 17, Disney announced today.

The Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park theme parks have been closed since October 29, 2020 due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19 in France. The parks initially closed for the pandemic on March 12, 2020 before their first attempt at reopening on July 15. Today's announcement is the third time that Disneyland Paris has announced reopening plans since October, following failed attempts at reopening for the Christmas season and earlier this year.

When the parks reopen, Disney will debut the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park. A retheming of the park's former Studio Tram Tour, the ride is now a Cars-themed version of a road trip on Route 66, featuring sights such as The World's Largest Lugnut and the Cars-tastrophe Canyon along with appearances by Lightning McQueen, Mater and other Cars characters.

Disney said that the Disney Village and Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel also will open with the parks on June 17, followed by the renovated and rethemed Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel on June 21. Reservations for that hotel open tomorrow.

Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne will reopen July 1, followed by Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch on July 13. Other hotel reopenings, including that of the Disneyland Hotel, remain to be announced.

For tickets to Disneyland Paris' theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

