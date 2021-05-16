What's Next at Disney, Universal and Other Top Theme Parks?

Theme parks across the country are reopening for their summer seasons now. Let's look at some of the opening-event coverage we will have for you here on Theme Park Insider over the next few weeks.

This Friday, California's Knott's Berry Farm reopens to daily ticket holders, kicking off the park's delayed 100th anniversary "Knott's Family Reunion" celebration. We will be covering the opening ceremonies on Thursday night, including a first look at this year's Knott's Summer Nights entertainment.

And in case you missed it, check out our review of Knott's new attraction this summer, Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair:

Then on Thursday, May 27, we will head down to Carlsbad for the opening of The Lego Movie World at Legoland California. We also brought you full coverage when The Lego Movie World opened at Legoland Florida in 2019, yet you will find some differences in this new installation. The flying theater ride is now called Emmet's Flying Adventure, and Queen Watevra's Carousel joins the line-up here, as there's already a Splash Battle ride across the park.

A week later, Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure. The interactive dark ride Web Slinger's: A Spider-Man Adventure anchors the new Marvel-themed land, which also will feature a Doctor Strange-themed Mystic Arts show and an Ant-Man-inspired Pym Test Kitchen restaurant.

One week after that, we are off to Orlando for the grand opening of Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. We've been hearing lots of good stuff from readers about this new Intamin launch coaster: here, here, and here. Stay tuned for my review and well as expanded coverage and interviews about what's proving to be one of the top new attractions of the year.

Later this summer will bring the opening of Legoland New York, then the fall will bring the return of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood, followed by the kick-off of the 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World and the opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot on October 1.

