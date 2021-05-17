California to Maintain Mask Rules Until June 15

Plan to keep your mask on outdoors while visiting Disneyland and other California theme parks for the next month. The State of California announced today that it would maintain its current mask guidance until June 15, despite recent changes to the CDC's national guidance.

That changed prompted Florida's Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando to stop requiring guests to wear masks in outdoors common areas, though masks remain required while in attraction queues or indoors. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay ditched their mask policy entirely for vaccinated guests, but they also are not checking for proof of vaccination, so it's anything goes at those parks. The CDC guidance says that fully vaccinated people (i.e. those two weeks past their final Covid shot) can go without masks, but that non-fully-vaccinated people should continue to wear them indoors and outside within crowds.

But the CDC also said that it defers to states and private business to set their own, more restrictive rules. California has decided to keep its existing mask guidance in place for now. That means fully vaccinated persons are not required to wear masks outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks outdoors whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained. Indoors, everyone is required to wear masks while outside their home and with other people, except for vaccinated people visiting other vaccinated people and children from a single household at low risk for Covid.

Since theme parks seem to be considered crowded outdoor events under California rules, today's announcement from the state would preclude Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, SeaWorld San Diego and other theme parks in the state from relaxing their current mask mandates.

California officials have said that the state plans to lift its current pandemic rules on June 15, though some new rules may be implemented to take their place, depending upon how infection and vaccination rates go in the state between now and then. A state announcement today said that after June 15, "the state plans to allow fully-vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. You will still have the option to wear a mask if you choose."

