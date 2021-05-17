Disneyland Makes It Easier to Buy Tickets

As promised earlier, the Disneyland Resort is now making it one step easier to buy theme park tickets while its parks' capacities are limited.

Disneyland is now selling single and multi-day theme park tickets directly from its reservation page. This way, you can buy your tickets and reserve your dates to use them in one series of steps, rather than having to go through two different processes - starting on two different URLs - as fans have had to do since Disneyland tickets went back on sale last month.

Whether you start on Disneyland's park reservations page or its ticket sales page, you are now directed to pick the type of ticket you want and the number tickets you want to buy, then to select the dates you wish to use them.

Note that you will need to choose the park you are visiting on each date as well - either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. If you have a Park Hopper ticket, you still will need to choose the park at which you will start the day, since Park Hopping does not kick in until 1pm.

For what it's worth, you might want to hold off until Orange County enters California's least-restrictive Yellow tier, which is expected sometime Tuesday. After that, Disneyland can increase park capacity to 35%, and a bunch of dates now listed as unavailable should then become available for booking. As of now, at current capacity levels, you cannot reserve a one-park-per-day ticket to visit Disneyland park until July 5.

And if you potentially want to save yourself a few bucks on multi-day tickets, our travel partner continues to offer authorized discounts on those tickets. You will need to go to Disneyland's park reservations page to secure your dates to use those tickets as before, but you can go ahead and buy the discounted tickets now at your convenience, then go to grab reservations once park capacity increases. Just look for the "If you’ve already purchased a ticket" option on the reservation page after you buy the tickets.

