Disney to Offer Pay-to-Play Upcharge for Spider-Man Ride

The Disneyland Resort today introduced new merchandise items for its upcoming Avengers Campus land at Disney California Adventure. But the big news here is a souvenir that fans can buy to help boost their scores in the Marvel land's new interactive Spider-Man ride.
Essentially, it's a pay-to-play upgraded ride experience - something that Disney has not offered before on a major ride. Disney has offered paid attraction upgrade options before in the form of special reserved seating areas for shows - usually as part of dining packages - but that's different from something that changes the attraction experience, as these items promise to do.
In Avengers Campus, Disney will be selling "WEB Power Bands," a wrist-mounted device that "features an attraction mode that unlocks multi-fire webs aboard WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure to personalize the game play for a cool, new experience on the attraction."
With the multi-fire webs, riders would be able to hit multiple targets at once, presumably increasing their score on the ride. The backstory here is that you are visiting the headquarters of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade [WEB] and learning about its new tech, which includes Spider-Bots that you will need to use your new-found web-slinging powers to capture when a demonstration goes terribly wrong. Disney's attraction will use motion-detection technology to animate riders' wrist-flicking web slinging on the 3D dark ride.
The add-on power bands will not be necessary to sling webs on the ride. They will just allow you to hit more targets at once.
But wait, as they say on the TV commercials, that's not all. Eager fans can upgrade their upgrade by adding an Electro-Dynamic Shooter or Repulsor Cannon to their WEB Power Band. Those items will change riders' shots to Spider-Man- or Ghost Spider-inspired "electro-dynamic webs" or to Iron Man's repulsor blasts on the ride. Disney says that these devices can work outside the attraction, too, projecting lights, sounds, and air blasts at home.
One wonders if Peter Parker learned anything about the wisdom of selling next-generation weapons tech from his run-in with Adrian Toomes (a.k.a. Vulture) in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But hey, it'll all work out okay this time, right?
While the interactive upgrades are a first for Disney, they are not a new concept within the industry. Rival Universal has offered interactive upgrades at its theme parks before, mostly recently with the Power-Up Band that work inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. Universal's Power-Up Band allows visitors to track their scores on the land's Mario Kart ride while also collecting virtual coins from interactive elements throughout the land.
Universal got its start on this with the interactive wands that debuted with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley in 2014 and then were added to the company's other Wizarding World lands in Orlando, Hollywood, and Japan. But the wands were not to be used on rides - just to activate interactive window displays within the lands.
I knew this Kinect game would play better with Wii-motes!
Personally, I’m fine with this. Not only will this enhance the ride but I feel like this system is a step closer for reintroducing an annual pass program due to this is the kind of thing for repeat guests.
But AgustinMacias this is not an "enhancement" per se for the attraction. While it sounds like users will get slightly different animation when using the devices on the ride, the ride will still be pretty much the same with the wristbands giving you extra shots or better aim while playing (particularly important for this ride system, if it's like Ninjago, which takes some getting used to), making these devices almost necessary to earn high scores on the attraction and bragging rights over your friends/family. Plus, if only one member of your party has a device, it kind of takes the competitive aspect and fun out of the ride unless you're willing to pay for one of these for each of the people in your party/family ($$$$$).
If you're someone like me who is ultra-competitive on these types of attractions (I've never ridden one of these types of rides that I didn't enjoy), all the skill and experience you gain from re-riding the attraction won't top someone who's got one of these gizmos. That doesn't bring repeat guests, it just forces people to pay to get their face on the high score board. This is a HUGE turnoff for me. Sure, there are "secrets" to earning high scores on most shooting gallery attractions like this (I'm a master at MIB), but this is the first time a theme park has attempted to profit from guests wanting to boost their score on an attraction.
It's like purchasing power-ups for a video game (which I have done). Lots of guests will opt for this. Clever business move.
Not cool. A cheatstick for the rich kids. Disappointing both Disney and Nintendo announce a cheatstick on the same day.
Brilliant!
Remember folks Disney is a business! I don't like it either and I won't purchase it but it's going to make Disney some money and some people will get a souvenir/experience that will be worth whatever they paid for it. When riding these types of rides I usually compete with my family. If one of them has this thing its a win win for me. If I beat them it's a "haha you still suck with your little cheating device" and if they beat me it's "well you need to cheat to beat me" type of deal.
It's too bulky for me. If it was smaller and more elegant I might consider, as long as it's not in the price point of Lightsabers. I'm sure it will tick off a lot of parents that don't want/cant buy one and their little kids wont stop begging.
@Russel, (I'm a master at MIB), any pro tips, i'll be there in a couple weeks and want to break 600k?
Thanks!
@MrTorrance - Exhaust port (50k per hit) - the sensor is actually easier to hit from the side, the gun that the octopus over the corner deli is holding (100k per hit), and obviously "The Big Red Button" (100k). I can pretty regularly hit 999,999 once I'm warmed up.
I don't think the Avengers would approve of cheating.
If Disney's Spider-Man ride is fun without the upcharge upgrades, then I am fine with this. But if they only way to have a competitive fun time on the ride is by buying this merch, then that's going to bite Disney with bad reviews from a lot of fans.
I do wish that Disney would create other venues for using this tech in addition to the ride. Part of the brilliance of Universal's interactive tech is that you didn't have to wait in a queue to use it on the rides. You can use the wands and Power Up Bands throughout their land, which helps better distribute visitors throughout those lands, as well.
Thanks Russell,
Knew of those, just bad aim I guess, especially the exhaust port.
Also waste time trying for Frank the pug and Spielberg.
EVIL - Letting people pay to "cheat" on the ride. I don't mind Disney selling souvenirs that integrate with ride systems or thematic elements within the park, but to give those who pony up an advantage on an attraction where competition and gaining skill through experience is part of the appeal, is pretty low.
I'm very disappointed to hear about Disney stooping to this level to sell toys. The next thing you know, Disney will start putting coin slots/swipe card/Magic Band readers on TSM and Buzz Lightyear to turn on the guns (or buy more ammo) on those rides or to gain advantages on MF:SR. Better yet, why don't they just turn every ride into pay-per-play like at an arcade or Dave and Busters.