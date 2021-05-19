Disney to Offer Pay-to-Play Upcharge for Spider-Man Ride

The Disneyland Resort today introduced new merchandise items for its upcoming Avengers Campus land at Disney California Adventure. But the big news here is a souvenir that fans can buy to help boost their scores in the Marvel land's new interactive Spider-Man ride.

Essentially, it's a pay-to-play upgraded ride experience - something that Disney has not offered before on a major ride. Disney has offered paid attraction upgrade options before in the form of special reserved seating areas for shows - usually as part of dining packages - but that's different from something that changes the attraction experience, as these items promise to do.

In Avengers Campus, Disney will be selling "WEB Power Bands," a wrist-mounted device that "features an attraction mode that unlocks multi-fire webs aboard WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure to personalize the game play for a cool, new experience on the attraction."

With the multi-fire webs, riders would be able to hit multiple targets at once, presumably increasing their score on the ride. The backstory here is that you are visiting the headquarters of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade [WEB] and learning about its new tech, which includes Spider-Bots that you will need to use your new-found web-slinging powers to capture when a demonstration goes terribly wrong. Disney's attraction will use motion-detection technology to animate riders' wrist-flicking web slinging on the 3D dark ride.

The add-on power bands will not be necessary to sling webs on the ride. They will just allow you to hit more targets at once.

But wait, as they say on the TV commercials, that's not all. Eager fans can upgrade their upgrade by adding an Electro-Dynamic Shooter or Repulsor Cannon to their WEB Power Band. Those items will change riders' shots to Spider-Man- or Ghost Spider-inspired "electro-dynamic webs" or to Iron Man's repulsor blasts on the ride. Disney says that these devices can work outside the attraction, too, projecting lights, sounds, and air blasts at home.

One wonders if Peter Parker learned anything about the wisdom of selling next-generation weapons tech from his run-in with Adrian Toomes (a.k.a. Vulture) in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But hey, it'll all work out okay this time, right?

While the interactive upgrades are a first for Disney, they are not a new concept within the industry. Rival Universal has offered interactive upgrades at its theme parks before, mostly recently with the Power-Up Band that work inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. Universal's Power-Up Band allows visitors to track their scores on the land's Mario Kart ride while also collecting virtual coins from interactive elements throughout the land.

Universal got its start on this with the interactive wands that debuted with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley in 2014 and then were added to the company's other Wizarding World lands in Orlando, Hollywood, and Japan. But the wands were not to be used on rides - just to activate interactive window displays within the lands.

