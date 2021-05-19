Disney to Convert Some Grand Floridian Rooms to DVC

Some of the hotel rooms at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at the Walt Disney World will be converted into Resort Studio properties for the Disney Vacation Club, under plans announced by Disney today.

The proposed project would see Big Pine Key (building nine) at the Grand Floridian converted into approximately 200 timeshare Resort Studios, each accommodating up to five guests.

Planned for opening in summer 2022, the converted building would become part of The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and its condominium association. Disney will release sales and booking information for this inventory at a later date.

"This is great news for Disney Vacation Club and our Members," Disney Vacation Club Senior Vice President Terri Schultz said. "It will provide us with new and diverse inventory at a resort that is cherished by our Members and their families."

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa currently has 100 DVC homes in a mix of styles, ranging from Deluxe Studios to three-bedroom Grand Villas.

