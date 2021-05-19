Legoland New York Opens for Previews Next Week

Legoland New York will open for previews on May 29, the park announced today.

Legoland's newest theme park is located north of New York City in the Orange County community of Goshen. Six of the park's seven lands will be open for the preview, including the home of Lego Factory Adventure Ride, a trackless dark ride that will see visitors virtually turned into Lego Minifigures.

Annual passholders may book reservations for the park's previews days now on the Legoland website. Reservations will open to all on Friday. Guests will be allowed to book one date at a time on a first-come, first-served basis during the preview period.

"As the first theme park to open in the Northeast in decades, this preview period is our chance to welcome families who have been patiently waiting, giving them a chance to experience Legoland New York in its final stages of completion," Legoland New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said. "After the challenges of the past year, we know families are eager to get out, ride, build, play, learn and spend time together. Through our phased opening approach, we’re able to safely welcome as many families as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests and Model Citizens (staff)."



Brick Street, Bricktopia (home of Lego Factory Adventure Ride), Lego City, Lego Castle, Lego Nijago World, and Miniland will be open for the preview, while Lego Pirates and the Legoland Hotel will open this summer, the park said.

For more updates, here is a video construction tour that the park released last month:

No announcement yet on an official opening date for the park.

