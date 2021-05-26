Universal Orlando Opens Jurassic World Tribute Store

Just in time to celebrate next month's official opening of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando is opening its Jurassic World Tribute Store.

The retail flex space in Universal Studios Florida now celebrates the new Islands of Adventure roller coaster with multiple rooms of Jurassic World-inspired props and merchandise. Rooms include the Control Room, the Raptor Paddock, and the Lab where visitors will find new "Mr. DNA" merchandise. Here are some first-look photos, courtesy Universal.

As has become custom with Universal's Tribute Stores, you will find some food items here as well, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster S’mores and cupcakes, chocolate dinosaur eggshells, and a "Dig-In" dessert jar filled with chocolate cake and frosting.

The store officially opens tomorrow. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is in soft-open technical rehearsals now before its official debut on June 10.

For discounted tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)