Disneyland's New Jungle Cruise Gets an Opening Date

Disneyland's new version of Jungle Cruise will debut July 16 - the day before the park's birthday.

As we told you earlier, Disney is revamping its Jungle Cruise rides in Anaheim and Orlando to ditch the racist "native" stereotypes and lean into Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventures franchise instead. Disney has kept the ride open while work continues at Walt Disney World, but the attraction is down for refurbishment in Anaheim.

While we now have a reopening date for Jungle Cruise in Anaheim, Disney said that it expects that the Orlando work will be completed sometime this summer. Walt Disney Imagineering's Kevin Lively today posted a teaser video for the updated attraction, which doesn't show any of the new scenes, but does show off some of the skippers' humor that Disney promises will remain a cornerstone of the experience.

Among the narrative changes, the headhunter Trader Sam will no longer be included in person on the ride, and he has been recast as an entrepreneur who has converted the ride's lost and found into a gift shop. Yep, that means that the Jungle Cruise is now ending with a scene depicting a gift shop. How meta.

Note that the new version of the ride will not include characters or plot points from Disney's new "Jungle Cruise" movie, which opens in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 30.

