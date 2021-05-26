Disneyland Opens to Out-of-State Visitors June 15

The theme parks of the Disneyland Resort will open again to out-of-state residents starting June 15, Disney announced today.

That's the date the state of California is lifting its current pandemic rules. As a result, Disney not only will be allowed to welcome out-of-state visitors again, it will be able to resume operating at something closer to its pre-pandemic "normal" capacity. Right now, Disneyland is allowed to admit only 35% of its official capacity and indoor attractions are supposed to operate at 25% capacity, which has created some long wait times even though there are relatively few people inside the parks.

Other theme parks in the state have been allowing out-of-state residents with proof of vaccination, but Disney has declined to take that route. Under the state's new rules that go into effect on June 15, Disneyland is required to tell guests that "the State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative Covid-19 test prior to entering the theme parks." But there's no indication that Disneyland will be requiring proof.

However, the mask mandate will remain in effect for now at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. And guests will continue to need to make advance reservations to visit the parks, as they have since Disneyland reopened them last month. Disneyland is extending the booking window to 120 days, starting today, so you can plan your visits to the parks further in advance.

