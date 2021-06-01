New Ticket Discounts Available for Cedar Fair Parks

If you are planning a trip to one of Cedar Fair's theme parks around America this summer, our travel partner now has discounted tickets on sale for many of those parks.

We encourage Theme Park Insider readers to shop around for the best deal when buying theme park tickets. When comparison shopping, remember to consider taxes and service fees, which might not always be included in the prices you see up front. You often need to pick your tickets and get to the checkout pages to see what the final apples-to-apples prices will be.

Our partner, which is an authorized reseller by the parks, posts prices that include tax and it charges a lower convenience fee than many parks and other sources. Here are the links to discounted tickets at several Cedar Fair parks.

The big reason why we partnered with the partner we did is because it consistently offers better deals than many parks' own websites, so I think that checking their prices will be worth your time.

As for what's new at the parks, Knott's Berry Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with special events and the debut of its new Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair dark ride, which we reviewed in April. California's restrictions on theme park operations also lift on June 15, if you're considering a visit.

Our travel partner offers discounts on tickets to many other theme parks and attractions across the country, including Universal Orlando, Disneyland, and SeaWorld. Combo tickets and city passes also are available. So please, look at the deals available when planning your next trip!

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)