Efteling Opens Its Inclusive Playground

Efteling has opened its newest attraction - a themed play area for children who are too small to go on the award-winning Dutch theme park's thrill rides.

Elements in the Nest playforest in Efteling's Ruigrijk area are themed to several of the park's thrill rides. Not only that, it is designed to be accessible and welcoming to children with physical disabilities and neurodivergent children. The play area includes a dragon tower with a wheelchair-accessible slide, a large sea ship, waterbed, and an accessible wooden boardwalk.



Photo courtesy Efteling

"We can now safely state that Nest! playforest is a place where all young adventurers can play together, develop and prepare for their first roller coaster experience," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "For Efteling, it is [also] a next step in the field of accessibility. Personally, I am also proud of the place inside the playforest where children can retreat for a while, where there are fewer stimuli due to specific choices in colour and theming."

Efteling worked with the late Dutch TV personality and wheelchair athlete Marc de Hond to develop the attraction. De Hond wrote fairytale featuring children with disabilities as the backstory for the play area, which Efteling has told in a new video.

