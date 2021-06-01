Disneyland to Offer Stand-By Line for Avengers Campus

The Disneyland Resort will open a physical stand-by queue if the new Avengers Campus land fills to capacity. The new Marvel-themed land opens this Friday at Disney California Adventure.

California's theme parks remain under capacity restrictions until June 15. In Disneyland's Orange County, theme parks may admit up to 35% of their designed capacity, but indoor attractions remain capped at 25%. That has created long waits for rides at local parks and will affect operations in Avengers Campus, where the main attraction is the indoor WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

While Avengers Campus has a couple of access points, when the land opens, Disney will allow entry only through the western access, which is located near the Carthay Circle, in front of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade building. That also is where the stand-by queue will form, if needed.

Disneyland will open a virtual queue at 7am each morning for WEB Slingers, which will not have a physical stand-by queue. If you get a spot in the WEB Slingers virtual queue, you will not need to wait in the physical stand-by queue to enter the land when you are called to ride. You can remain in Avengers Campus after your Spider-Man ride time, too, so the WEB Slingers virtual queue effectively serves as an alternate to waiting in the physical stand-by line to get into the land. A second-chance opportunity for the WEB Slingers virtual queue opens at noon daily for anyone who did not get at 7am.

You must have a reservation to visit Disney California Adventure that day to enter the WEB Slingers queue at 7am. The noon opportunity will be open to anyone with a DCA reservation and guests with Park Hopper tickets who started the day at Disneyland. You cannot be in the virtual queue for both WEB Slingers and Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at the same time, however. So if you started the day at Disneyland and got into the Rise queue but only after 12 noon, you're out of luck getting into WEB Slingers if that virtual queue is not still available by the time you ride Rise of the Resistance.

Check Theme Park Insider on Wednesday evening at 8pm Pacific Time for our full coverage of the new land - including interviews, on-ride videos, and our reviews of the land, WEB Slingers, and the land's food and merchandise. Then stick around for a live stream of the official dedication ceremony at 8:15pm.

Replies (5)