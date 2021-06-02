Inside Look at Avengers Campus Merchandise

From battling Spider-Bots to WEB Tech that plusses your experience on the land's Spider-Man ride, Avengers Campus has loads of the new merchandise fans have come to expect from a new Disney theme park land.

During the land's media preview at Disney California Adventure this week, Disney's Senior Manager Brand Merchandise Tracie Alt talked me through some of the top items that fans can buy when they visit... or when they hit up the eBay stores of other fans who will be there when the land opens this Friday.

Full disclosure - unlike Taneleer Tivan, I am not a collection, so I prefer getting stuff that does something. For all the fan debates over WEB Tech, I would rather buy a souvenir that enhances a ride experience than get another expensive piece of molded plastic that relies on my imagination to do all the work. I also enjoyed seeing Disney at least nod toward the chemistry sets and other hands-on, active-play stuff that I enjoyed as a kid. And at $80, the trainable Spider-Bots aren't that bad of a deal for a battle bot, though the hero-themed options and upgrades can make these an expensive habit, if you let them.

