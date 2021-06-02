Inside Look at Disney's New Avengers Restaurant

Ever since the end credits scene of Marvel's original Avengers movie, Disney theme park fans have been asking for some Marvel-themed shawarma. In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, they finally will get their wish. But the shawarma is just the supporting act to an Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed restaurant that will once again test how far theme parks can go with their food and beverage offerings.

The conceit of Pym Test Kitchen is that Cassie Lang has started using Pym Particles to change the size of food. That's given Disney's chefs license to play with the shape and scale of a new menu, creating giant pretzels, miniature breads, and other visually unexpected fare. Chef Jeremiah Balogh talked me through some of the menu items from Pym Test Kitchen, the Pym Tasting Lab bar next door, and the Shawarma Palace food cart across the street.

The only item I got to try at the media preview this week was the chicken shawarma. It was... okay. Living in a big city such as Los Angeles, I can find plenty of shawarma joints that will serve me chicken sliced fresh off the spit, so these wraps from a food cart's warming drawer can't compete with them. But the accompanying coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables was amazing and made the combination my new go-to for quick food at DCA. I didn't get to try the Impossible Victory Falafel, also available at Shawarma Palace, but others at the preview said it offered a little more spice than the chicken.

Beyond the food, though, I enjoyed some of the visual touches at the bar and what they say about the Pyms and the Langs. Check this out:

I wonder what the Pym Tasting Lab's beer distributor thinks about them just enlarging a single can of beer to stock the bar's taps. Maybe it's a smart business move, but given state liquor laws, I can't imagine that this wouldn't violate Scott Lang's rear end right back to San Quentin.

And it looks like the crew saved a few bucks on lighting, too.

Those repurposed Christmas tree lights reminded me for a moment of the A Bug's Land playground that Avengers Campus replaced, with all of its oversized items. Playing with scale is a well-tested way to appeal to kids, who often live in frustration with the big world around them. But it's also a classic nostalgia play for adults. With the Ant-Man franchise, Disney had a easy way to pay homage to this site's former residents while also appealing to generations of Marvel fans.

The visuals work. Now we will just have to see if Disney's new Pym restaurant and bar pass the taste test.

