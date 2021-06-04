Expanded Warner Bros. Studio Tour to Reopen June 26

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will return on June 26 with an expanded tour experience.

Located in Burbank - sandwiched between Universal Studios Hollywood and the Walt Disney Studios lot - Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood takes visitors through the studio's backlot and stage sets to learn about Warner Bros.' more than 100 years of movie-making history. When it reopens, the tour will feature a new Tour Center building, as well a new grand finale experience, "Action and Magic Made Here."



Storytelling Showcase. All photos courtesy Warner Bros.

The tour will kick off with a new "Storytelling Showcase" that provides an overview of the studio's history, setting the stage for the tour around the lot. After that, visitors head into the tour's Stage 48: Script to Screen experience, which details the process of making filmed entertainment - from writing through post-production - while also giving visitors the chance to walk onto iconic sets from Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

From Stage 48, it's on to the "Action and Magic Made Here" finale, which features the DC and Wizarding World franchises with new interactive experiences, props, costumes, and photo ops. Highlights include an all-new Batcave, with the authentic Batmobile from Tim Burton’s original Batman, the Tumbler from The Dark Knight, and the Batwing from Batman v. Superman. Other DC photo ops include the Lasso of Hestia from Wonder Woman 1984 and Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad.

Wizarding World photo ops include Harry’s room under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive, a potion-making class, and Newt Scamander’s Shed of Magical Creatures. The finale also includes a Sorting Ceremony, where visitors will hear the Sorting Hat call out their Hogwarts house when it is placed above their head.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will be open to visitors ages five and older. Upon reopening, the tour will be open on weekends, from June 26 through July 11, plus July 5. From July 15 onward, the tour will be open five days a week, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours will depart every 30 minutes from 9am to 3pm. Tickets will be available on the tour's website.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (4)