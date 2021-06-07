Disney Teases Epcot Food & Wine Festival Entertainment

Local musical acts will be entertaining guests at this year's Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, Walt Disney World announced today.

Disney previously had announced that Epcot's original food festival would run 129 days from July 15 through November 20 this year. And that it's dropping the "Taste of" qualifier that Disney had prepending to its Epcot festivals during the pandemic. That implies a return of more traditional elements, including the festival's concert series.

It's not "Eat to the Beat," but the "America Gardens Bandstand presented by Florida Blue Medicare" that will open the festival, running Friday through Monday evenings. Local bands from across central Florida will be performing, with a schedule to be announced later.

As for the food this year, Disney World did not reveal the menus but noted that "new Global Marketplace concepts [are] coming to Morocco, The American Adventure and throughout the park in July, with even more marketplaces opening in the fall."

Finally, Disney said today that insulated tumbler company Corkcicle will be the presenting sponsor for this year's festival. So look for new branded beverage containers at several marketplaces around the event this year.

The 2021 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival will be running when the Walt Disney World resort celebrates its 50th anniversary on October 1 with the opening of the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure trackless dark ride in an expanded France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase. Testing also has begun on elements of the new Harmonious show that will debut on World Showcase Lagoon, at a date yet to be announced.

* * *

