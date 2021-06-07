New Imagineering Series to Debut on Disney Plus

The Imagineering Story on Disney Plus? Been waiting for Disney's streaming service to deliver more behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Disney Parks attractions? Your patience is about to be rewarded.Loved
Disney announced today the debut of a new Disney Plus series, "Behind The Attraction," on July 16. The series will run for 10 episodes and - unusually for Disney Plus - all 10 will drop on at once. The 10 episodes will be:
That last one should be fun, shouldn't it?
Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, is an executive producer on the series, which debuts two weeks before that movie hits theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on July 30. The series is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who did Netflix's The Toys That Made Us. Paget Brewster narrates.
Interviewees on the show will include Disney Imagineers Bob Weis, Jeanette Lomboy, Kim Irvine, Scott Trowbridge, Tom Fitzgerald, Scot Drake, Carmen Smith, and Joe Rohde.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
FWIW, I had fun going back and finding the links for this post. Some really fun interviews and panels there, if you want to dive in.
All of the park focused content on Disney+ has been great. Can’t wait for this one. Even better that all episodes are out on day 1. I sense a major binge watch, coming up!
It’s kinda funny how I’m sure you can find on par quality attraction history videos on YouTube. There’s at least one “behind the scenes” YouTube video on every Disney park attraction. Some of them are literally top notch quality, similar to a big budget documentary.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Welp, I guess I'm gonna have to sign back up to Disney+ for another month!