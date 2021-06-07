New Imagineering Series to Debut on Disney Plus

Loved The Imagineering Story on Disney Plus? Been waiting for Disney's streaming service to deliver more behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Disney Parks attractions? Your patience is about to be rewarded.

Disney announced today the debut of a new Disney Plus series, "Behind The Attraction," on July 16. The series will run for 10 episodes and - unusually for Disney Plus - all 10 will drop on at once. The 10 episodes will be:

Jungle Cruise

Haunted Mansion

Star Tours

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror (including Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout)

The Castles

Disneyland Hotel

Space Mountain

it's a small world

Trains, Trams, and Monorails

Hall of Presidents

That last one should be fun, shouldn't it?

Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, is an executive producer on the series, which debuts two weeks before that movie hits theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on July 30. The series is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who did Netflix's The Toys That Made Us. Paget Brewster narrates.

Interviewees on the show will include Disney Imagineers Bob Weis, Jeanette Lomboy, Kim Irvine, Scott Trowbridge, Tom Fitzgerald, Scot Drake, Carmen Smith, and Joe Rohde.

* * *

