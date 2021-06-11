What's Up Next at Legoland California?

Now that The Lego Movie World has opened at Legoland California, here is what in on the calendar for the rest of the year at the Carlsbad theme park.

June 24: The new Lego Mythica - Journey to Mythica 4D movie opens in the Lego Showplace Theater.

July 4: Red, White and Boom! returns with family picnic games and building activities during the day, followed by evening Fourth of July fireworks show.

August 13-September 10: Lego Ninjago Days Days 10th Anniversary will feature the 4D movie Ninjago Master of the 4th Dimension, appearances by Lego Ninjago characters and ninja-themed activities.

September 17-19: The new Lego Vidiyo Music Fest welcomes DJ L.L.A.M.A to the resort for dance-off parties, interactive games, and pop-up performances.

Saturdays in October: The after-hours Brick-or-Treat parties return October 2 with special entertainment, dance parties, characters and trick-or-treating.

November 20, 2021–January 2, 2022: Holidays at Legoland Resort includes the nightly lighting of the park's Lego Christmas tree, as well as special decorations and entertainment.

December 31: Welcome the new year without missing bedtime at the Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration, with live music, entertainment, and a special New Year's countdown at 6pm.

For discounted tickets to Legoland California, please visit our travel partner's Legoland California tickets page. In our email newsletter yesterday, I also included a discount code that can be used on that page for an additional discount, so please subscribe to the newsletter if you would like access to that, as well as other exclusive hotel discounts available only through the newsletter.

Replies (1)