How to Stay Cool on a Hot Day at Disneyland

California's theme parks return to full capacity on Tuesday - just in time for guests to roast in the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

We are looking at a forecast high of 100 degrees in Anaheim for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure visitors on Tuesday. It's predicted to be 97 at Universal Studios Hollywood, but Six Flags Magic Mountain fans had better get ready for a high of 110. The weather will be better for the seaside parks in San Diego County, where Legoland California and SeaWorld are looking at highs in the low 80s.

The new rules in California will allow indoor attractions to operate at full capacity, which will be helpful as visitors look to escape what is shaping up to be exhausting heat. Here are our top tips for staying cool and avoiding heat-related health problems when visiting Disneyland and other theme parks during the summer.

Drink water

And not just when you are in the park. Start getting hydrated the day before your visit and continue drinking water when you get up in the morning and on your way to the park. You do not want to start a hot day in a hydration deficit, because the heat's only going to make that worse.

Bring Sunscreen

Start your day with good sunscreen but bring it with you, too, because it's going to sweat away - and likely quickly at these temperatures. You will need to reapply to stay protected throughout the day.

Bring, or find, shade

Staying out of the sun will help reduce the rate at which you overheat, so consider bringing a wide-brimmed hat or sun umbrella with you to the park. Do be respectful of people around you if you bring an umbrella, however. Take it down in a crowd. Also try to maximize the time you spend inside or at least under cover while visiting the park.

Sit and rest

Resting also helps prevent overheating. So take plenty of opportunities to sit and let your heart rate come down. Dark, air-conditioned shows are the best for this, so when you can listen to the birds sing words and the flowers croon, go for it.

Wear socks

This one might seem counterintuitive, but wearing less clothing doesn't provide the best protection from the heat. One of the quirky ailments that theme park first aid centers often see is a heat rash on people's feet and ankles from walking on hot pavement all day. Your feet need shielding from that heat, and a flimsy pair of sandals or flip flops don't provide it. Footwear with airflow is great, but make sure your feet and ankles have some sun protection, as well.

Got other hot weather tips for theme park visitors? Please share your best advice with us in the comments.

