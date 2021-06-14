Disneyland to Drop Mask Rule, Keep Reservation System

Face masks will no longer be required for vaccinated visitors at the Disneyland Resort when the state of California rescinds most of its pandemic rules tomorrow, but the resort will be keeping its advance reservation system in place.

In a letter to resort cast members, Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said that out-of-state visitors will be welcomed back to the resort starting tomorrow and Disney will no longer conduct temperature checks for visitors or cast. Guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear face masks - either outdoors or indoors - but guests ages two and under who are not vaccinated (including all guests under age 12) should continue to wear masks indoors, except when eating. Disney will not check for proof of vaccination, however.

All guests will be required to continue wearing masks - regardless of vaccination status - while on board resort buses. The Toy Story parking lot will reopen June 18, so the buses will go back in service then.

Cast members will continue to be required to wear masks and practice six feet of distancing from others, whether they are vaccinated or not.

The elimination of state-mandated capacity limits will allow Disney to admit more guests to the parks and its attractions, but Disney will not rush back to full capacity.

"As we have realized the benefits of reservations in helping to manage Guest visitation and provide an even better experience, our reservation system will continue and we will gradually increase attendance as our operations allow," Dr. Hymel wrote.

"We will continue to monitor the guidance of public health authorities and government agencies and will make appropriate adjustments accordingly."

