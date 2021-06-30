Disney World to Extend Park Hours for Hotel Guests

Starting in October, the Walt Disney World Resort once again will offer extended hours at its theme parks for on-site hotel guests.

Disney long had offered what it called "Extra Magic Hours" to its hotel guests, but suspended that benefit when the parks reopened last summer. Earlier this year, Disney announced that Extra Magic Hours would not return and would be replaced by 30 minutes of early entry to all parks for all on-site hotel guests every day. (See our post, How Will Disney's New Early Entry Benefit Affect Wait Times?)

That new benefit will begin October 1 - the date of Walt Disney World's 50th birthday. In addition, Disney announced today that guests staying at its Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotels will get extended evening hours on select nights in select theme parks, as well. Those dates will be announced later.

Disney's Deluxe hotels are the Animal Kingdom Lodge, Beach Club, Boardwalk Inn, Contemporary, Grand Floridian, Polynesian, Wilderness Lodge, and Yacht Club. The Deluxe Villas include those hotel's associated DVC properties, plus Old Key West, Saratoga Springs, and Disney's Riviera Resort.

Hotel guests will need a valid ticket or annual pass and a theme park reservation for the park on that date to get the early theme park entry. For the extended evening hours, guests also will need a reservation for the park, or if they are using a Park Hopper, to have entered the park where they had a reservation for that date.

* * *

