River Rapids Accident at Iowa Park Claims One Rider

An accident on a river rapids ride at an Iowa theme park has claimed the life of one rider, the park has reported.

Four riders of the six on a raft on Adventureland's Raging River were hospitalized after the raft overturned Saturday evening, the park said. The park reported last evening in a statement on its Facebook page that one of those riders had passed away.

"Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

The park said previously that Raging River had passed an inspection on Friday. It is unclear at this point what caused the raft to capsize.

The Des Moines Register points out that Raging River also was the site of a fatal accident in 2016, when a park employee fractured his skull on the ride's conveyor belt.

Altoona, Iowa's Adventureland is not one of the nation's top parks in terms of attendance, but Theme Park Insider reader AJ Hummel posted a detailed trip report from Adventureland in 2019, if you'd like to learn more about the park and its rides.

Update The Altoona Police Department has identified the victim as 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo. One other child remains in critical condition. Here is the department's statement.

