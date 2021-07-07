Interactive Haunt 'Delusion' Set for LA-Area Return

Here's another Halloween option for themed entertainment fans in southern California. The interactive haunt Delusion is returning this fall.

Under the direction of creator Jon Braver, Delusion inhabits the Phillips Mansion in Pomona this fall for an all-new production, Reaper's Remorse.

"With theatre lovers ready for live entertainment, Delusion's return couldn't come at a better time," Braver said. "We are crazy excited to return to our Delusion horror roots and to deliver an all new, original play in what I would say is the very best Delusion venue yet!"

Part haunted house and part theater show, Reaper's Remorse immerses participants in the story of Esther Phillips, a reclusive collector of artifacts "that not only tell tales but carry the very souls they’re tied to," according to the event's press release.

"Esther's latest acquisition may be her greatest yet... if she would only go near," the set-up continues. "Fear, anger and regret bleed from it. Things decay, but memories can linger. A rare invitation has been extended to you, fellow lovers of the occult. An exclusive evening to play your part in the haunting and epic story of Esther Phillips."

The interactive experience opens September 16, with tickets starting at $89.99 and going on pre-sale July 14 at 11am Pacific time. Quantities are limited, given the interactive nature of the production, and the event is expected to sell out quickly. In addition to Reapers' Remorse, tickets will include admission to Open World, a new adjacent event area that features food, drinks, and clues that will help to shape the story for Reaper's Remorse.

A "Her Private Collection: VIP Experience" upgrade also will be available, providing admission to the mansion's second floor, with exclusive story threads and a Dark Arts Bar & Lounge.

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, which also puts on Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, is producing. Tickets and more information will be available at enterdelusion.com.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)